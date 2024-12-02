Buy the book.

“Anna takes 12 hero ingredients that are guaranteed to make your food taste great, with chapters on lemons, olive oil, mustard, tahini and more. She gives 125 all-new dishes that you will want to cook on repeat, like Double Lemon Pilaf with Buttery Almonds, Traybake Lemon Dhal, Miso Rarebit, and Cherry and Chocolate Peanut Butter Sundae. And there’s practical advice on how to season and flavour, plus plenty of ideas for invaluable vegetarian swaps.”

To enter the giveaway, please comment with your email address. The winners will be selected randomly and contacted within 24 hours. Only paid subscribers are eligible.

Leave a comment