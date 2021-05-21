A Conversation with Karla Vasquez
Talking with the founder of SalviSoul about who gets to write cookbooks, the role of women in maintaining a cuisine, and honoring the diversity of Latin cultures.
|0:00
|-45:16
Karla Vasquez is a writer and keeper of culture documenting the women who are keeping Salvadoran food tradition alive in the United States. Her project SalviSoul is putting oral tradition down on paper so that it can’t be lost, and it also points to the significance of specificity when discussing Latin American traditions: The U.S. considers the Latinx …