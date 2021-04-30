A Conversation with Irene Li
Talking to the Mei Mei Boston chef, project manager at Commonwealth Kitchen, and writer about the state of restaurants.
Irene Li is a hilarious writer on serious issues, which I discovered when she sent me her piece, “8 Totally Achievable Ways to Show Up for Racial Justice… When You’re White and Own an Asian Restaurant!” She’s also the chef of the former restaurant Mei Mei in Boston, which has become a packaged dumpling company, as well as a project manager at Commonweal…