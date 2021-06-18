A Conversation with Hannah Selinger
We discuss the writer's culinary and sommelier studies, her time in restaurants, the meaning of anthologies, and living in the class-stratified Hamptons.
|0:00
|-29:16
I knew I wanted to talk to writer Hannah Selinger when she was openly angry that her Eater essay “Life Was Not a Peach,” about her experience working for David Chang, wasn’t included in Best American Food Writing 2021. The rule is that we writers aren’t supposed to comment on whether we’ve been snubbed for an anthology or an award, even when it’s a clea…