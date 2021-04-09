A Conversation with Dr. Badia Ahad-Legardy
Talking to the English professor and author of 'Afro-Nostalgia: Feeling Good in Contemporary Black Culture' about carob, the role of restaurants, and dietary restriction.
|0:00
|-30:27
When the opportunity to interview Dr. Badia Ahad-Legardy upon the release of her book Afro-Nostalgia: Feeling Good in Contemporary Black Culture (next Tuesday) landed in my inbox, I couldn’t say no. To discuss food with a literary scholar? Of course.
There is an entire chapter on food in the book, relating current expressions of Black identity in cookboo…