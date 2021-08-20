A Conversation with Cathy Erway
Talking to the author of 'The Food of Taiwan' and 'Sheet Pan Chicken' about the politics of home cooking.
|0:00
|-21:19
Cathy Erway came to food writing through home cooking and that’s also how she has maintained her career. It’s a pathway that is rarely tread anymore, as restaurants have become so central to how we talk about and think about food.
But Erway has stuck to her guns and somehow carved out a space for herself as someone who cares about where food comes from,…