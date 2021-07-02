A Conversation with Amber Mayfield
Talking with the creator of While Entertaining about dinner parties and independent publishing.
|0:00
|-24:52
Amber Mayfield really knows how to work: She has started her own event hosting company, called To-Be-Hosted, as well as an annual magazine about Black food and drink called While Entertaining. The self-published magazine is printed on thick, beautiful paper and packed with essays, recipes, playlists, and ideas for hosting that come from some of the cool…