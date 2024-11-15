People in the U.S. are eating out far more than they’re cooking these days. A recent examination of USDA data by the Escoffier culinary school—which landed in my inbox via a rare well-positioned press release—shows that while in 2020, the peak of COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns saw the highest amount of money spent for “food at home” since 1997, that this trend has totally reversed. “Food away from home” is accounting for more spending than ever, even accounting for inflation.

There are certainly mixed signals, though: An NPR report from spring noted while restaurant spending was down for those lower incomes, interest in fine dining was up. MarketWatch suggested a more overall decline. The whispers from restaurant owners in my world say business isn’t great. Who to believe?

I wonder, how is this working out in your world? Are you cooking more lately, or less? I find myself ordering a vegetarian burrito or wanting the release of a night out more when I’m overworked, that’s for sure, but my husband and I tend to reserve eating out for special occasions and traveling. Tell me about your dining in vs. dining out habits in the comments.

Eating